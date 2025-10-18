Larne woman accused of drugs offences pleads not guilty to all charges

A 53-year-old Larne woman accused of drugs allegations has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The defendant faces eight charges - three of importation of cannabis to her address; three of attempting to possess cannabis with intent to supply; and two of attempting to possess cannabis. The charges relate to May 11, May 23 and July 3 last year.