Larne woman accused of drugs offences pleads not guilty to all charges
A 53-year-old Larne woman accused of drugs allegations has pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Arlene Leitch, of Regents Park, had the case mentioned at Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday.
The defendant faces eight charges - three of importation of cannabis to her address; three of attempting to possess cannabis with intent to supply; and two of attempting to possess cannabis. The charges relate to May 11, May 23 and July 3 last year.
The case was adjourned to October 30 to fix a date for a contest.