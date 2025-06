A woman who denies stealing two 'Lovehoney Excite' sex toys has had the case adjourned to June 24 for a contest.

Laura Clark (31), of Hampton Crescent in Larne, is alleged to have stolen the items, said to be worth £21.98, from Superdrug in Larne, on December 7 last year.

The accused is currently at a rehab centre in Wales.

The case was mentioned at Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday.