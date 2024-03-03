Larne woman admitted making false claim about man to get him 'in trouble' with police
Charlene Thompson (36), of Dromaine Drive, Larne, was put on Probation for a year for wasting police time by knowingly making a false report in relation to June last year.
A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates' Court the defendant called police claiming "harassment" and a "threat to kill" from her "partner".
The defendant told police the man had contacted her in multiple phone calls and she had alleged he had "threatened to kill her if he ever caught her with other men" and he had threatened to "smash her face in and smash her windows".
The court heard that when police called out to see Thompson she "point black" refused to provide an account.
The prosecutor added: "She then later contacted police and told them that she had lied and made the whole thing up. She said there was an argument between them and that had made her angry and upset and she contacted police to get him into trouble".