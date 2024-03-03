Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Charlene Thompson (36), of Dromaine Drive, Larne, was put on Probation for a year for wasting police time by knowingly making a false report in relation to June last year.

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates' Court the defendant called police claiming "harassment" and a "threat to kill" from her "partner".

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The defendant told police the man had contacted her in multiple phone calls and she had alleged he had "threatened to kill her if he ever caught her with other men" and he had threatened to "smash her face in and smash her windows".

Ballymena courthouse. Picture: Google

The court heard that when police called out to see Thompson she "point black" refused to provide an account.