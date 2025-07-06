Larne woman found to be more than twice the legal alcohol limit after police spotted 'erratic' driving

A motorist who was caught drink driving in Larne claimed she moved her car after being worried about it being damaged in a "disturbance" near a bar.

Zoe Whittley, aged 37, whose address was listed as Walnut Green in the town, came to the attention of police who were on duty in the Linn Road area on June 7 this year when they spotted a car being driven in an "erratic" manner.

The case was dealt with at Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday, July 3, after the District Judge Nigel Broderick heard that the defendant was found to have an alcohol in breath reading of 76 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath - the legal limit is 35.

A defence lawyer told the court that the incident was "out of character" for the defendant.

The court heard Whittley had said it was the "biggest mistake of her life".