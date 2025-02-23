A woman has alleged her partner stood on her face and punched her face and then she struggled to breath when he grabbed her throat.

Details were given at Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena where Mervyn Phillips (41), of Elizabeth Avenue in Larne, was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and non-fatal strangulation relating to February 17 this year.

He is also charged with driving with excess alcohol and being disorderly in the Killyglen Link area in Larne.

Objecting to bail, a police officer said police attended an address in Larne at 2am on February 17 following a report from a woman that she was assaulted by her partner.

The officer said the woman was "extremely distraught". The couple had been drinking, the officer said.

Police observed the woman had swelling and bruising to her face and attended hospital.

The defendant had left on foot and was later located in a car at Killyglen Link. Police suspected he was intoxicated and a preliminary breath test had a reading of 108 - the legal limit is 35.

When police attempted to search him he began shouting and swearing.

When taken to Antrim Police Station his evidential alcohol in breath reading was 96.

A defence barrister said the defendant had denied the alleged offences.

The barrister said the defendant described the "relationship as toxic between the parties when there is alcohol is involved".

District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant had a clear record but there was a domestic abuse log.

The defendant was remanded in custody and the case was adjourned to March 13.