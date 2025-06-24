A woman who, a court heard, is now a "born-again Christian," has been convicted of the theft of two sex toys.

Laura Clark (31), with an address listed as Hampton Crescent in Larne, had contested the theft charge.

She was charged with stealing two 'Lovehoney Excite toy' worth £21.98 from the Superdrug shop at Main Street in Larne on December 7 last year.

She is currently at a rehab centre in Wales and appeared via video link from there at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday.

CCTV from the shop was played to the court. A staff member from the shop told the court the Lovehoney items "are not sold very often, they're not sold every half hour in the shop".

A defence barrister said the defendant "couldn't recall what happened". He told the court the defendant has been at the rehab for three months now with another eight months to go and "she is now, she tells me, as of yesterday she is a born again Christian".

He said he believed there is a "Christianity element" at the rehab centre. District Judge Nigel Broderick convicted the defendant of the theft charge.

The defendant, who had a record, was given a three months prison term, suspended for a year. She has to pay £21.98 restitution.