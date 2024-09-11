A lawyer for a Co Antrim company director, who was caught speeding twice within a few months, said a lengthy driving ban may affect the livelihoods of his nine employees.

James Grew, aged 51, from Cherryburn Road, Templepatrick, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with two separate counts of speeding.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

The court heard that on June 12 this year, police were carrying out speed checks on the M1 near Portadown and clocked Grew driving at 88mph in a 70mph zone.

Regarding the second charge of speeding, the court heard police spotted Grew on March 6 this year at 9.26am on the Crumlin Road, Belfast in a Ford Ranger which was detected at 39mph in a 30mph zone.

A lawyer for Grew pointed out a note from the defendant’s GP which share his wife’s health status. The lawyer told the court this has led to Grew taking over all responsibility for transport for the entire family and he has been on the road more often.

"They live in a rural area and there is also a reference from Mr Grew’s accountant. You will note from that reference that he is the owner and director of a company called Kitchens Direct,” said the lawyer, pointing out Grew is involved in the day to day management and the use of his vehicle is essential.

He added that his client’s firm has nine employees. “Their livelihoods may be at risk,” said the lawyer who asked the judge to regard this as “an exceptional case” and consider a short disqualification in lieu of points and perhaps a higher financial penalty.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said the points on the defendant’s licence puts him “in a difficult position”. “Neither speed would necessarily bring about a disqualification in their own right. It is simply the totting up process.”

He said he would consider everything, including the defendant’s children, his wife’s ill health and his position in the company and decided to impose a “shorter” disqualification.

He banned Grew from driving for three weeks on each count to run concurrently. He further fined Grew £300 on each charge. making a total fine of £600 plus the £15 offender levy.