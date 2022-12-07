Learn more about the work of charity Women's Aid at Lisburn City Library

The display is part of the 16 Days of Action Campaign an important opportunity to raise awareness and a call for changes to end violence against women and girls.

A spokesperson for the police said: “If you are in Lisburn, why not consider visiting the display to hear the important voices of those who have been victims of domestic abuse, or to find out more about the work of Women's Aid and how they can support and help? Domestic abuse can have a devastating effect on individuals and wider families.