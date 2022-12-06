Police appeal for information following bike thefts from Lisburn Railway Station

Police in Lisburn are appealing for information after the reported theft of two bicycles in the city centre.

A spokesperson for the police said: “We are appealing for information following a theft of two bicycles from the Lisburn train station, which occurred on Sunday December 4, 2022 at approximately 1530 hours. Two males, aged between 20-30 years old, were observed entering the train station on foot and leaving with the two stolen bicycles making their way towards Wallace Park.

"The bicycles are described as a grey Carrera with reflective orange stripes, and a white Genesis, with black wheels.

“Did you happen to be in the area and see anything suspicious, or were you driving in the area and have dashcam footage?“If so, please contact 101 quoting police reference number 1190 of 04/12/2022.”