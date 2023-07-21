Register
Learner driver from Dromara is banned from driving for five months

A Dromara man has been disqualified from driving for five months, after admitting to driving without insurance, and failing to display his L plates.
By Lisburn Court Reporter
Published 21st Jul 2023, 15:28 BST
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 15:28 BST

Thomas James Scorer, 23, whose address was given as Church Road in Dromara, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with failing to display L plates, being an unaccompanied L driver, and using a motor vehicle without insurance.

The court heard that on April 3 at 9pm, police had reason to stop a Mercedes car on the Hillsborough Road in Lisburn.

It was reported that the driver held a provisional licence but had no L plates displayed and had no accompanying driver. It was also stated that there was no valid insurance policy for the vehicle as he was an unaccompanied learner driver.

Learner driver banned from the roads by Lisburn Magistrates Court. Pic credit: GoogleLearner driver banned from the roads by Lisburn Magistrates Court. Pic credit: Google
The court also heard that Lisburn Magistrate Judge Rosie Watters had imposed a six month driving ban on the defendant one month ago.

Defence said he had taken “a foolish, risky decision”.

He continued: “He is off the road as it is until Christmas time. He is an industrious young man and works as an engineer on an off-shore wind farm.

"He has since disposed of the car.”

On the charge of driving whilst unsupervised, Deputy District Judge Austin Kennedy imposed a fine of £100. For failing to display L plates, Mr Kennedy imposed a fine of £75.

On the charge of having no valid insurance, Mr Kennedy disqualified the defendant from driving for five months, to run concurrently with his existing period of disqualification. He also imposed a fine of £400 and allowed the defendant 12 weeks to pay.