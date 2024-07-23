Life serving prisoner stole car in Castledawson and made off on foot after crashing it, court told

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Magistrates Court is held. Credit: Google

A life serving prisoner who stole a car in Castledawson later crashed it near Toome and made off on foot, Magherafelt Magistrates Court was told on Tuesday.

Thirty-five-year-old Glen Allen, c/o Maghaberry Prison, was jailed for four months and disqualified from driving for 18 months.

He admitted stealing the vehicle, driving while unfit through drink or drugs, having no licence, failing to remain at the scene of an accident, failing to report, failing to provide a specimen, having no insurance, obstructing police and taking a vehicle without authority on November 15 last.

Prosecuting counsel said Allen had been on temporary release from prison on November 12 last year, and when he was meant to be in prison he was seen taking a car from Main Street, Castledawson, without permission.

The lawyer said police later attended a single vehicle collision at Ballyronan Road in Toome in which substantial damage had been done to the vehicle.

She said Allen had made off on foot and was later located one and a half miles away in a wooded area covered in grey paint with a gash to his forehead.

He was unsteady on his feet but refused to provide a preliminary breath test and failed to cooperate with police, said counsel.

She added that the stolen car, valued £1,800, had been written off in the accident.

A defence lawyer said Allen had pleaded guilty at the first opportunity and the offences had been committed while he was unlawfully at large.