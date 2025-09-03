Causeway Coast and Glens PSNI have arrested two people following reports of fake currency being used in businesses in Limavady.

Following the arrests, a property was searched where officers seized more counterfeit currency and a quantity of drugs.

Police have urged any business owners who believe they have received counterfeit currency to report it by calling the police non-emergency number 101 or via online reporting at https://orlo.uk/uNm9n

“We are encouraging both traders and public to be on their guard against counterfeit notes,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

“There are a number of things to look out for, including; does the main printing feel raised, can you see a bold and clear watermark when the note is held up to the light, is the print clear, sharp and well defined?

"Comparing a suspicious note against one which is known to be genuine is also a good way to check.

"Counterfeit notes are damaging for local businesses so please report any incidents to us straightaway.”