Limavady: Causeway Coast and Glens PSNI arrest two people in relation to counterfeit currency

By Valerie Martin
Published 3rd Sep 2025, 07:15 BST
Causeway Coast and Glens PSNI have arrested two people following reports of fake currency being used in businesses in Limavady.

Following the arrests, a property was searched where officers seized more counterfeit currency and a quantity of drugs.

Most Popular

Police have urged any business owners who believe they have received counterfeit currency to report it by calling the police non-emergency number 101 or via online reporting at https://orlo.uk/uNm9n

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We are encouraging both traders and public to be on their guard against counterfeit notes,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

Police in Limavady have arrested two people following reports of counterfeit currency being used at local businesses in the town. Picture: PressEye (stock image).placeholder image
Police in Limavady have arrested two people following reports of counterfeit currency being used at local businesses in the town. Picture: PressEye (stock image).
placeholder image
Read More
Antrim: 'Highly sophisticated' cannabis factory worth £1m discovered in industri...

“There are a number of things to look out for, including; does the main printing feel raised, can you see a bold and clear watermark when the note is held up to the light, is the print clear, sharp and well defined?

"Comparing a suspicious note against one which is known to be genuine is also a good way to check.

"Counterfeit notes are damaging for local businesses so please report any incidents to us straightaway.”

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice