A man is in a critical condition in hospital after sustaining potentially life-threatening injuries in a serious assault in Limavady.

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following the incident early on Friday evening.

Police received a report at approximately 5.15pm that a man had been assaulted at a house in the Benevenagh Drive area.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Officers attended, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

Police have made two arrests in connection with a serious assault in Limavady. Picture: Press Eye (stock image)

"A man was located inside a property in the area covered in blood with a serious head injury, and suspected stab wounds to his torso.

"The victim, aged in his 30s, was taken to hospital for treatment to potentially life-threatening injuries, and is in a critical condition.

"Two men, aged 32 and 33, were subsequently arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, and other offences. They remain in custody at this time as enquiries continue.

"We’re continuing to investigate the circumstances of what happened, and want to speak with anyone who was in the Benevenagh Drive area yesterday and noticed anything out of the ordinary.

"We would also like to hear from anyone who may have any relevant dashcam, CCTV or other video footage of the area that could help our investigation. Please call us on our non-emergency 101 number quoting reference number 1253 04/04/25.”

Alternatively, a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/