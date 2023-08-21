A partnership approach is needed to address sustained antisocial behaviour at Linn Glen in Larne, police have said.

One of the most recent incidents in the area involved youths setting off fireworks and throwing stones.

East Antrim MLA, Gordon Lyons, called for the PSNI for take firmer action against those responsible. “Recent anti-social behaviour at the Linn Glen is unacceptable and must stop,” the DUP representative said. “Bins have been stolen and burnt out, while cars have been damaged with fireworks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The PSNI have been provided with CCTV but frustratingly, no action has been taken. Simply providing residents with a crime reference number is not good enough.

East Antrim DUP MLA, Gordon Lyons pictured with Mid and East Antrim councillor, Angela Smyth at Linn Glen. Photo: Gordon Lyons

“We have spoken to police and urged them to take firmer action against the culprits. Please report any behaviour of this kind to the PSNI on 101.”

Commenting on the matter, a PSNI spokesperson said that police in Larne have been working with local councillors and community representatives to address the issue.

Officers continue to provide a visible policing presence throughout the Linn Glen area of Larne and "welcome any opportunity to engage with key stakeholders and partner agencies, to address concerns around criminality impacting the local community”, the spokesperson added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Recently, local officers have dealt with incidents in which youths have set off fireworks and been throwing stones in the Linn Road / Linn Glen area on August 4 and 5. Thankfully, there were no reports of any injuries but two cars were damaged and it has been extremely traumatic to local residents in the area.”

Mid and East Antrim Chief Inspector Boyd added: “Police understand the effect that antisocial behaviour can have, particularly on vulnerable people within our communities, and officers are committed to finding solutions to address it.

"These solutions cannot be found by police alone. We need to work together with partners in education, youth providers, social services and the local community to address the underlying causes of antisocial behaviour.