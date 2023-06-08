Police say they will be focussing patrols at Larne’s Linn Glen area after a spate of vandalism at the popular location.

The fresh wave of incidents was brought to the PSNI’s attention by East Antrim MLA Gordon Lyons, who has condemned those behind the damage.

Mr Lyons, who has also raised the problem with Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, said: “I am disappointed that a small minority, once again, thought it was a good idea to vandalise and set fire to part of the Linn Glen.

"We all want to see this space well looked after and well used. Unfortunately, each year, it seems a small group are intent on wrecking it. After a joint effort last year, this behaviour stopped for a time.

East Antrim MLA Gordon Lyons assessing the damage.

“I have been in contact with council and asked them to clean the graffiti and tidy the glen. I have also requested more regular patrols from the PSNI.

"I hope that this will have the desired effect but it’s frustrating that users and local residents once again have to put up with this.”

The DUP representative went on to say it was his understanding council staff have been to the glen to assess the vandalism, which he noted started on May 25 and has become “worse since then”.

A spokesperson for council said: “We condemn any and all vandalism to community facilities and appeal for anybody with information to contact the PSNI.”

Anyone with information about the damage is asked to contact the police.

The PSNI has confirmed it is investigating criminal damage which is believed to have occurred earlier this week, including graffiti daubed on signage and scorch damage on a bench.

Sgt McClelland said: "Reporting crimes or incidents that impact on your quality of life helps us to take positive action by focussing our patrols where they are needed most. We welcome any information that helps us address issues of community concern so we can deploy our patrols to the areas of greatest need and vulnerability.

“Enquiries into the damage are ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 1215 of 8/6/23. Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. “