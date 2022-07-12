Lisburn assault: 21-year-old in hospital after being ‘set upon’ by three men

A PSNI spokesperson said the 21-year-old victim was set upon by three unknown males whilst walking with a female friend in the Rathvarna Drive / Beechwood Grove area at around 1.30am.

He sustained injuries to his head and body and currently remains in hospital.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have confirmed that a 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of GBH with intent and remains in custody at present.

Detectives are investigating an assault in Lisburn in which a young man sustained injuries to his head and body.

Detectives have appealed for witnesses or anyone with information to get in touch with Lisburn CID by calling 101, quoting reference 178 12/07/22.