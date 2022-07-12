Loading...

Lisburn assault: 21-year-old in hospital after being ‘set upon’ by three men

A young man sustained head and body injuries during an assault in Lisburn in the early hours of this morning (July 12).

By Valerie Martin
Tuesday, 12th July 2022, 4:13 pm

A PSNI spokesperson said the 21-year-old victim was set upon by three unknown males whilst walking with a female friend in the Rathvarna Drive / Beechwood Grove area at around 1.30am.

He sustained injuries to his head and body and currently remains in hospital.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter

Police have confirmed that a 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of GBH with intent and remains in custody at present.

Detectives are investigating an assault in Lisburn in which a young man sustained injuries to his head and body.

Detectives have appealed for witnesses or anyone with information to get in touch with Lisburn CID by calling 101, quoting reference 178 12/07/22.

Read More

Read More
Major Lisburn roadworks to take three months to complete

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/