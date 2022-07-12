Lisburn assault: 21-year-old in hospital after being ‘set upon’ by three men

A PSNI spokesperson said the 21-year-old victim was set upon by three unknown males whilst walking with a female friend in the Rathvarna Drive / Beechwood Grove area at around 1.30am.
He sustained injuries to his head and body and currently remains in hospital.
Police have confirmed that a 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of GBH with intent and remains in custody at present.
Detectives have appealed for witnesses or anyone with information to get in touch with Lisburn CID by calling 101, quoting reference 178 12/07/22.
Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/