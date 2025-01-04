Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Lisburn Magistrates Court has issued an arrest warrant for a Lurgan man who failed to attend a recent court appearance.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

District Judge Rosie Watters issued the warrant after finding the man guilty of the charges before the court on Thursday, January 2.

Kevin Downey, 32, whose address was given as Caroline Avenue in Lurgan, was charged with using a motor vehicle without insurance, dangerous driving, failing to report an accident, failing to remain at the scene of an accident, and failing to stop at the scene of an accident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was also charged with failing to give permission for a laboratory test, which Ms Watters said was a charge she had not come across before.

Lisburn Magistrates Court. Pic credit: Google

The public prosecutor explained the charge resulted after the defendant was arrested and blood was taken for a test whilst he was unconscious. However, after regaining consciousness, the defendant then refused to allow a test to be carried out on the blood sample to detect alcohol or drugs in his system.

The charges relate to a road traffic collision at the Moira roundabout on May 9, 2023.

Despite the defendant’s non-attendance at court, Ms Watters considered the papers presented by the Public Prosecution Service and convicted him in his absence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Ms Watters then issued a warrant for the defendant’s arrest before sentencing was carried out.

The court also heard the defendant had 10 previous convictions for drug-related offences

Ms Watters commented: “It is shocking. He runs into another car, runs away, goes down the train line and is found in a bog a mile from the road, snoring, obviously under the influence of drugs.”