Lisburn: four arrested after 'chemical substance' poured through letterbox of flat

By Valerie Martin
Published 8th Jun 2025, 22:15 BST

Four people have been arrested after what is believed to have been petrol was poured through a letterbox of a flat in Lisburn.

A major incident was declared at the scene of the aggravated burglary in Gregg Street on Sunday evening, but this was later de-escalated.

Inspector Davison said: “We received a report at approximately 5pm of an assault and extensive criminal damage caused to two ground floor flats within a building in the Gregg Street area of the city.

"Windows of two of the flats were smashed – and a chemical substance, believed to be petrol, was poured through a letterbox.

Police in Lisburn are investigating a report of an aggravated burglary. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).Police in Lisburn are investigating a report of an aggravated burglary. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).
Police in Lisburn are investigating a report of an aggravated burglary. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).
"Officers attended, alongside colleagues from other emergency services. Thankfully, the building did not need to be evacuated – and serious injuries were not reported.

"Four people, three men aged in their 30s, and a woman, also aged in her 30s, were arrested at the scene in connection with the investigation.

"Enquiries are at an early stage this evening - and we are still investigating the full circumstances of what happened. Although initially declared a major incident, the situation was later de-escalated.

"We would appeal to anyone with any information which might assist us to get in touch by calling 101 and quoting reference number 961 08/06/25.”

