Four people have been arrested after what is believed to have been petrol was poured through a letterbox of a flat in Lisburn.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A major incident was declared at the scene of the aggravated burglary in Gregg Street on Sunday evening, but this was later de-escalated.

Inspector Davison said: “We received a report at approximately 5pm of an assault and extensive criminal damage caused to two ground floor flats within a building in the Gregg Street area of the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Windows of two of the flats were smashed – and a chemical substance, believed to be petrol, was poured through a letterbox.

Police in Lisburn are investigating a report of an aggravated burglary. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).

"Officers attended, alongside colleagues from other emergency services. Thankfully, the building did not need to be evacuated – and serious injuries were not reported.

"Four people, three men aged in their 30s, and a woman, also aged in her 30s, were arrested at the scene in connection with the investigation.

"Enquiries are at an early stage this evening - and we are still investigating the full circumstances of what happened. Although initially declared a major incident, the situation was later de-escalated.

"We would appeal to anyone with any information which might assist us to get in touch by calling 101 and quoting reference number 961 08/06/25.”