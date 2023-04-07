Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following the report of criminal damage late on Thursday.
Detective Sergeant Cargin said: “Police received a report shortly before 11.20pm on Thursday evening, April 6, that a paint bomb had been thrown at a house in the Glebe Walk area of the town.
"Damage was caused to the front door and window of the property. Our investigation is underway and we are exploring a number of lines of enquiry including determining a motive and who was involved.
"Two masked men wearing hoods and dark clothing were observed in the area prior to the attack which has left the occupants of the property extremely shaken.
"We are keen to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured CCTV or dashcam footage in the area around the time of the report to get in touch with police on 101, quoting reference number 2310 of 06/04/23.”
You can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/