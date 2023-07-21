Register
Lisburn judge hands out a prison sentence to a Coleraine man who sent letters to an ex-partner

A Coleraine man has been handed a nine month prison sentence after he admitted to sending letters to an ex-partner, which amounted to harassment.
By Lisburn Court Reporter
Published 21st Jul 2023, 15:22 BST
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 15:22 BST

Jonathan McGilligan, 38, whose address was given as Tibaran Cottages in Coleraine, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with harassment.

The court heard that the defendant was on remand in Maghaberry Prison when, between April 27, 2022 and April 29, 2022, he sent unwanted letters to an ex-partner.

The injured party, the defendant’s ex-partner, received two envelopes containing letters. She then received a further three envelopes containing four letters from the defendant. It was stated that these were unwanted.

Lisburn judge sentences Coleraine man to nine months in prison. Pic credit: GoogleLisburn judge sentences Coleraine man to nine months in prison. Pic credit: Google
The court was told the letters “weren’t of a threatening nature but they did make the injured party feel uncomfortable.”

Defence said: “The letters weren’t threatening in nature but it was in breach of a restraining order.

"He was on remand at the time of the offences and he was trying to re-establish their relationship. He accepts he shouldn’t have sent the letters.

"He is now in employment and he is living a considerable distance away from the injured party.

"He is full of regret and accepts that he has done wrong. He wants to change. He has had a taste of the custodial environment and it is not something he wishes to return to. He is desperate to move on and address these behaviours.”

Deputy District Judge Austin Kennedy told the defendant: “You have an appalling record of breaching court orders.

"The concerning aspect of this from my point of view is that this offence was committed when you were on remand in prison for assault of this injured party.

"The pre-sentence report says you accept no responsibility for your offending, have no remorse, and no empathy for the victim.

"I am concerned you haven’t learnt your lesson at all despite the time you have spent in custody."

Mr Kennedy imposed a prison sentence of five months and activated a suspended sentence of four months to run consecutively, giving a total sentence of nine months,

The defendant was given leave to appeal the sentence and was released on his own bail of £500.