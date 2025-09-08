A man has been banned from the roads for three years and warned he is “very lucky that his liberty isn’t at stake" after facing driving charges.

Michael McCarthy, 42, whose address was given as Hazel Heights in Dunmurry, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with being in charge of a vehicle when unfit through drink / drugs, and failing to provide a specimen.

The court heard that on July 13, 2025, just after 6am, police received a call expressing concern about a male and female who appeared to be intoxicated in a vehicle on the West Circular Road in Belfast.

On arrival at the scene, the police noted a vehicle at the side of the road, with the keys in the ignition and the defendant in the driver’s seat.

It was stated that defendant was slumped forward and that his speech was slurred.

The officers noted there was white powder on the dashboard of the vehicle, as well as a spoon with the residue of white powder.

Officers also found a makeshift ‘bong’ in the vehicle.

A roadside breath test gave a reading of zero. The defendant then refused to provide a blood sample.

A defence lawyer told the court the defendant “reports a fear of needles and that is why he declined to do the blood test”.

He continued: “He had substances in his system and he shouldn’t have been sitting in the car in those circumstances.”

District Judge Rosie Watters said the defendant was “very lucky that his liberty isn’t at stake.”

She imposed a fine of £250 on each of the charges and disqualified the defendant from driving for three years.