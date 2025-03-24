A Dunmurry man has been fined after spitting on a seat in a police car.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aodhan McLarnon, 37, whose address was given as Killeaton Crescent in Dunmurry, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court on March 20, charged with criminal damage.

The court heard that on February 2, 2025 at 2.05pm, police were called to Westwood Shopping Centre in relation to an incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The police found the defendant in an intoxicated state and he was taken by the police to his parents’ house.

Lisburn courthouse. Pic credit: Google

However, on arrival, he was refused entry to the home and police then attempted to place him in their vehicle to take him away.

The court was told the defendant tried to headbutt a window. He was then cautioned and whilst being placed into the back of the police vehicle he spat on the inside rear passenger seat.

He was cautioned again and during questioning he made no reply.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defence told the court that when his parents refused him entry to their home, the defendant “became frustrated and behaved in an inappropriate way”.

He continued: “Police had sought to be generous to him and did not charge him with disorderly behaviour but after the infraction with his parents he entered into an emotional state. He apologises and there are no other issues pending before the court.”

Deputy District Judge Austin Kennedy imposed a fine of £300, as well as an offender’s levy of £15.

Mr Kennedy issued an order that the fine be deducted on a monthly basis from the defendant’s benefits.