Lisburn man arrested for drink driving found being kept in a cell ‘quite traumatic’, court hears

A Lisburn man has been banned from the roads for 12 months after failing to provide a specimen of breath when he was suspected of drink driving.

Joe Kayes, 36, whose address was given as Mornington Gardens, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court on Thursday, August 28.

The court heard that on Sunday, June 22, 2025 police received a report of a suspected drink driver after a black vehicle was seen driving extremely slowly on the Knockmore Road in Lisburn and failing to stay in the lines.

The police stopped the vehicle and spoke to the defendant, who was driving at the time.

It was noted that the defendant had glazed, red eyes and there was an extremely strong smell of alcohol.

When asked to take a breath test, the defendant refused to do so, saying “I will fail”.

He was arrested and conveyed to custody, where police requested another sample. Despite being given instructions on how to successfully complete the breath test, the defendant failed to do so after several attempts.

Defence told the court: “He found being stopped by the police quite an overwhelming process. He found being kept in a cell quite traumatic.

"He had a few drinks and meant to get a taxi home but his partner called and told him to get home so he made the decision to drive rather than wait for a taxi.”

District Judge Rosie Watters disqualified the defendant from driving for 12 months, which will be reduced to nine months on the completion of a drink driving course.

She also imposed a fine of £250, and an offender’s levy of £15.