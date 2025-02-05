Lisburn man banned for four months for using his phone whilst driving

A Lisburn man has been fined and banned from driving for four months for using his mobile phone whilst driving.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Martin Mongan, 38, whose address was given as Ayrshire Close in Lisburn, appeared before the city’s magistrates’ court charged with using a mobile phone whilst driving, failing to produce a driving licence, and being a driver unable to properly control a vehicle.

The court heard that on September 2, 2023 at 11.50am, police on patrol in the Sloan Street area of Lisburn observed a van at the junction of Graham Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was stated that the driver could be seen with a mobile phone held in his right hand behind his right ear.

Lisburn courthouse. Pic credit: Google

The defendant accepted he was holding his phone but said he wasn’t using it at the time.

He was cautioned and told to produce his driving licence to Lisburn police station. Checks later showed that he had failed to produce his driving licence as requested.

On a separate occasion, on June 7, 2024 at 4.30pm, it was reported that the police observed the defendant using a mobile phone whilst driving in the Gardenmore Road area of Dunmurry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the time the defendant thought he had nine penalty points on his licence and could not be dealt with at the roadside. However, checks showed that this was not the case.

Defence told the court: “He has a child registered as blind who attends Parkview Special School and travels to London for treatment. He has five children and his wife doesn’t drive so he is responsible for getting the children to and from school.”

District Judge Rosie Watters said: “If you have that responsibility you would think you would be more careful.”

On the charge of using a mobile phone whilst driving, Ms Watters disqualified the defendant from driving for four months. She also imposed a fine of £200 and an offender’s levy of £15.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the charges of failing to produce a driving licence and being unable to properly control a vehicle, Ms Watters imposed a fine of £60 on each of the two charges, as well as an offender’s levy of £15.

The defendant was given 15 weeks to pay the fines.