Lisburn man caught driving at more than 100mph
Paul Covaci, 25, whose address was given as Ivan Street, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court on Thursday, August 21.
The court heard that on May 22, 2025 at 3.10pm, police were on duty on the M1 at Moira.
They checked the speed of a vehicle being driven by the defendant and recorded his speed at 102mph, the legal limit being 70mph.
Police stopped the vehicle and spoke to the driver.
He was cautioned and told that due to the high speed the matter would be reported to the Public Prosecution Service.
A defence lawyer acknowledged: “It is a very high speed.”
He continued: “He had just bought a new car and unfortunately he put his foot down.
"He is employed as a stock taker and travels throughout Northern Ireland in charge of stock takes. ”He is married with four children. He has been driving for a number of years.
"Six years ago he was convicted of speeding and having no insurance.”
District Judge Rosie Watters said she had a “policy” for sentencing motorists who drove at over 100mph, adding that “it is a high reading.”
Ms Watters disqualified the defendant from driving for three months. She also imposed a fine of £200, and an offender’s levy of £15.
The defendant sought leave to appeal the sentence.
Bail pending appeal was set at £500 and the defendant was told that he was allowed to drive pending the appeal.