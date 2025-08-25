Lisburn man caught driving at more than 100mph

A Lisburn man has been banned from the roads for three months after being caught while driving at over 100mph.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Covaci, 25, whose address was given as Ivan Street, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court on Thursday, August 21.

The court heard that on May 22, 2025 at 3.10pm, police were on duty on the M1 at Moira.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They checked the speed of a vehicle being driven by the defendant and recorded his speed at 102mph, the legal limit being 70mph.

Lisburn courthouse. Picture: Pacemaker

Police stopped the vehicle and spoke to the driver.

He was cautioned and told that due to the high speed the matter would be reported to the Public Prosecution Service.

A defence lawyer acknowledged: “It is a very high speed.”

He continued: “He had just bought a new car and unfortunately he put his foot down.

"He is employed as a stock taker and travels throughout Northern Ireland in charge of stock takes. ”He is married with four children. He has been driving for a number of years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Six years ago he was convicted of speeding and having no insurance.”

District Judge Rosie Watters said she had a “policy” for sentencing motorists who drove at over 100mph, adding that “it is a high reading.”

Ms Watters disqualified the defendant from driving for three months. She also imposed a fine of £200, and an offender’s levy of £15.

The defendant sought leave to appeal the sentence.

Bail pending appeal was set at £500 and the defendant was told that he was allowed to drive pending the appeal.