Lisburn man ends up in court for using a mobile phone whilst driving

A Lisburn man has been fined and given penalty points for using a mobile phone whilst driving.

Kevin Worsfold, 28, whose address was given as Tonagh Gardens, appeared before the city’s magistrates’ court on Thursday, January 2.

The court heard that on April 29, 2024 police on mobile patrol on Longstone Street in Lisburn observed a car being driven by the defendant travelling from Tonagh Avenue onto Longstone Street.

It was stated that the defendant seemed to be holding a mobile phone to his right ear and that there appeared to be a charging lead attached to it.

Lisburn courthouse. Pic credit: Google

The vehicle, which it was stated did not belong to the defendant, was stopped in Lisburn city centre.

The court was told that the defendant was verbally abusive to the police and denied the offence. He agreed to show the police his phone and a Snapchat log showed a call on the phone at the time of the offence.

When the defendant was made aware of the call log, it was said he quickly locked his phone. He was then cautioned and advised that the offence would be reported to the Public Prosecution Service.

District Judge Rosie Watters imposed a fine of £250, as well as an offender’s levy of £15. She also endorsed the defendant’s driving licence with six penalty points.

The defendant was given four weeks to pay the fines.