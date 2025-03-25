Lisburn man fined £400 for stealing tub of stew from Eurospar

A Lisburn man has been fined £400 for stealing a “tub of stew” from a local shop on the Hillsborough Road in Lisburn.

Darren Fanning, 52, whose address was given as Ruskin Park in Lisburn, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court on Thursday, March 20, charged with one count of theft.

The court heard that on November 24, 2024, police responded to a report of a theft from Eurospar on the Hillsborough Road in Lisburn, which had taken place two days prior to the report on November 22, 2024.

It was stated that the defendant parked at the front of the store and entered the shop carrying two large ‘bags for life’, which were said to be from Sainsburys.

It was reported that he lifted a tub of stew and concealed it between the two bags.

He then lifted a number of other items, which he did pay for. He left the shop and drove off in a vehicle, which was then used by the police to trace the defendant’s home address.

Police attended the address and spoke with the defendant, who made full admission.

Defence told the court: “The value of this is modest.” He continued: “He has nothing on his record for dishonesty.”

Deputy District Judge Austin Kennedy fined the defendant £400, as well as an offender’s levy of £15.

Mr Kennedy sought the defendant’s national insurance number and issued a collection order for an amount of money to be deducted monthly from the defendant’s Universal Credit payment to cover the fine until it was paid off in full.