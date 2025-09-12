Lisburn man had no licence or insurance when spotted driving by the PSNI, court hears
Eoghan Cunningham, 26, whose address was given as Aghalee Road, Lower Ballinderry, pleaded guilty to the charges before the court.
The court heard that on April 17, 2025 at 1.20pm, police on mobile patrol in the Juniper Park area of Dunmurry observed a vehicle being driven by the defendant.
Checks showed the defendant had not reapplied for his driving licence at the end of a period of disqualification. Checks also showed there was no valid insurance for the vehicle.
District Judge Rosie Watters disqualified the defendant from driving for nine months.
On the charge of no driving licence she also imposed a fine of £100.
On the charge of having no insurance, Ms Watters imposed a fine of £250, as well as an offender’s levy of £15.