Lisburn man 'had two beers' after driving a friend to a gig in Banbridge, court hears

A Lisburn man has been banned from the roads for a year after pleading guilty to drink driving.

Ryan Millar, 28, who address was given as Knockany Road, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with driving with excess alcohol in breath.

The court heard that on Saturday, January 5, 2025, police attended the A1 at Hillsborough in relation to a suspected drink driver who had left the Halfway House in Banbridge after consuming alcohol.

Police signalled for the vehicle to pull over on the A1 and the defendant, who was driving, was asked to provide a sample of breath, which gave a failed reading.

He was subsequently arrested and conveyed to Musgrave Custody Suite. A second test gave an evidential reading of 51 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath, the legal limit being 35 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.

Defence told the court: “He has held a licence for 11 years and is from a farming background.

"He is ashamed of his actions. He works in a hardware store in Ballynahinch and losing his licence would have an impact on his job.

"He drove a friend to a gig in Banbridge where he was a DJ. He said he had two beers during the evening, which he shouldn’t have done.

"The night in the cells was a lesson in itself.”

District Judge Rosie Watters disqualified the defendant from driving for 12 months, which will be reduced to nine months on completion of a drink driving course.

She also imposed a fine of £250, and an offender’s levy of £15.