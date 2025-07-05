A 60-year-old Lisburn man has been ordered to serve 100 hours of community service and two years on probation for threatening his ex-girlfriend.

Gary Johnston, aged 60, whose address was given as Hulls Hill in Lisburn, appeared before the city’s magistrates’ court charged with threatening or abusive behaviour.

The court heard that on March 25, 2025, police received a report from the injured party that she had been receiving unwanted contact from the defendant.

It was stated that the injured party and the defendant had been in a five-month relationship that had ended a few weeks prior to the incident.

It was reported that the defendant contacted the injured party by telephone.

On April 8 the police received a further report from the injured party that the defendant had emailed her to her work account, threatening to contact her work if she did not reply.

The injured party also received a notification that she had been signed up to an online dating website by the defendant using her work email address.

During interview the defendant admitted setting up the fake dating profile.

A defence lawyer told the court that the defendant has a previous conviction for a similar offence.

He continued: “He grew up in the care system and has been diagnosed with PTSD. He struggled to deal with the break up and accepts he dealt with it in an inappropriate manner.

"He is working through things with Wave Trauma.

"He is well aware of the seriousness of these offences and he accepts culpability for them. He fully accepts his responsibility.”

District Judge Rosie Watters told the defendant: “You didn’t learn anything from being in prison.

"I worry about any woman that ends up in a relationship with you if you don’t understand what you have been doing is completely wrong.

“Sending you to prison didn’t work as you didn’t stop doing it.”

Ms Watters imposed a combination order. She ordered the defendant to complete 100 hours of community service, as well as two years on probation.

She also issued a restraining order for three years.

Ms Watters warned the defendant: “Walk out of here and change your attitude to women.”