Lisburn man jailed for four months following 'bad road rage’ incident

A Lisburn man has been given a four-month prison sentence and banned from driving for 18 months after being found guilty of a number of charges by Lisburn Magistrates Court.

Ross Cullen, 37, whose address was given as Oakridge Crescent in Lisburn, appeared before the city’s magistrates court on Thursday, December 12 for sentencing after previously being found guilty of the charges before the court.

The defendant had contested the charges of common assault, threats to kill, criminal damage, dangerous driving, using a motor vehicle without insurance, and having no driving licence.

He was found guilty of the offences by District Judge Rosie Watters, who said the charges were in relation to “a bad road rage incident” which took place on May 3, 2021 in the vicinity of the Magherageery Road, Lisburn and Hillsborough Road, Lisburn.

Defence told the court: “There are no further matters pending and probation has been going very well.

"He hasn’t been in a custody environment before.”

During sentencing, District Judge Rosie Watters said: “He should have thought about his behaviour, he should have pleaded guilty, he should have apologised, and seen the error of his ways.”

Ms Watters told the defendant: “I am completely unimpressed with how you dealt with this. I think this is a bad case.”

Ms Watters imposed a prison sentence of four months in relation to each of the charges.

In relation to the charges of having no driving licence, no insurance, and dangerous driving, Ms Watters also disqualified the defendant from driving for 18 months.

Defence sought leave to appeal the sentence and the defendant was released on his own bail of £500.