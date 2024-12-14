Lisburn man placed on Probation after 'shocking behaviour' at domestic incident

By Lisburn Court Reporter
Published 14th Dec 2024, 06:00 BST

A Lisburn man has been placed on Probation for 18 months after facing a number of charges including assault on police, criminal damage, resisting police, and wounding.

Jonathan Christopher Williamson, 22, whose address was given as Hill Street in Lisburn, appeared before the city’s magistrates’ court on Thursday December 12, charged with two counts of assault on police, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, criminal damage, common assault, non-fatal strangulation, two count of resisting police, and wounding,

The court heard that on April 5, 2024 police received a report of a domestic disturbance at an address in Lisburn.

The police attended the address and the defendant was arrested in connection with the domestic incident.

Probation for Lisburn man who faced a number of charges, including resisting and assaulting police. Pic credit: Google
Probation for Lisburn man who faced a number of charges, including resisting and assaulting police. Pic credit: Google

It was reported that during the arrest, the defendant kicked a police officer in the groin.

He continued to resist arrest, resulting in a police officer hitting his head, which was said to be bleeding.

The defendant then tried to detain another officer with a leg hold.

The defendant was subsequently further arrested and charged with resisting arrest and assaulting police.

A defence lawyer told the court the defendant is “a 22-year-old man with a diagnosis of ADHD.”

He continued: “He struggles with regulating his emotions.

"When the police arrived it was a very charged domestic situation. He is someone with relatively complex needs.

"He has got an extremely limited record with one previous entry for drugs. He no longer uses cannabis, he lives with his brother who has a strict no tolerance approach to drugs.”

Defence also told the court the defendant had spent a considerable period on remand in this case and asked that to be taken into consideration during sentencing.

District Judge Rosie Watters ordered the defendant to serve 18 months on Probation.

During sentencing, Ms Watters said: “I want to keep him out of trouble and gave him assistance. It is shocking behaviour.”

The district judge told the defendant: “I think you could find Probation very helpful.

"If you breach the order you will be brought back before the court and dealt with in a difference way. I don’t want to see you back here again,” Ms Watters added.”

