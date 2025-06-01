Lisburn man pleads guilty to stealing Scotch eggs from Greens Foodfare

A Lisburn man has appeared in court after pleading guilty to stealing from Greens Foodfare.

Andrew Matthew Jenkins, 46, whose address was given as Gregg Street in Lisburn, appeared before the city’s magistrates court charged with two counts of theft.

The court heard that on December 14, 2024 at 1.30pm, police were tasked to Greens Foodfare in Bow Street, Lisburn, following the report of a theft.

It was reported that a male had been observed placing items into a bag and leaving without attempting to pay.

CCTV showed the defendant place groceries to the value of £13.19 into a bag, cover it with a jacket, and leave the store without paying.

Police attended the defendant’s house on January 3, 2025 and a date was arranged for him to attend the local police station for interview.

Police then attended Greens Foodfare to provide an update and were told that the defendant had been in the store once again that same day, January 3, 2025, and had stolen Scotch eggs valued at £3.78.

A defence lawyer told the court the defendant had been “very forthright with the probation officer” who was compiling a pre-sentence report for the court.

He continued by stating that the defendant suffers from “depression, anxiety and PTSD”.

Defence went on to say: “He says he has a drug problem, and has had for many years, and is trying to solve it as best he can. He’s a man with significant issues and he’s trying to get help in relation to them.”

District Judge Rosie Watters adjourned the case until July 3 for sentencing.