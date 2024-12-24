Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Lisburn man has been ordered to serve 18 months on probation after admitting stalking his ex-girlfriend.

Samuel Smith, 38, whose address was given as Tullyard Road in Lisburn, appeared before the city’s magistrates’ court on Thursday, December 19, charged with stalking.

The court heard that on May 7, 2024, police received a report from the injured party who complained that her ex-partner was harassing her.

It was stated the pair had been on a few dates before the injured party ended the relationship.

She then received 12 red roses to her workplace from the defendant. She phoned him and told him she didn’t want any further contact.

The court was told that the defendant continued to contact the injured party, sending flowers and chocolates to her home, as well as her workplace, and making 55 facetime calls, which were said to be from his daughter’s phone.

The defendant also attempted to make contact through third parties.

The police spoke with the defendant and he agreed to stop contacting the injured party.

However, it was stated that the behaviour continued and the injured party contacted the police again saying she was anxious and paranoid, had to change her car and parking space at work, that she was now on anxiety medication and was being referred for counselling.

Defence told the court: “With the benefit of hindsight, he appreciates his behaviour was inappropriate.

"It was a short but extremely intense relationship.

"From his point of view he was trying to win her back and find out what happened. Looking back on it, his behaviour was entirely inappropriate and distressing for the injured party. A lesson has been learnt.”

During sentencing, Deputy District Judge Sean O’Hare said: “He was told by police if he stopped contact there would be no prosecution but he decided to ignore that advice and continue to make contact.

"Repeated, unwanted, unreturned, unsolicited messages would be extremely unsettling for the injured party.”

Mr O’Hare told the defendant: “It is apparent to me you are in need of support and guidance about how to conduct yourself when no means no.”

Mr O’Hare imposed a probation order for 18 months. He also issued a restraining order for two years.