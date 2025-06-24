Lisburn man spotted driving without wearing a seatbelt was found to have cannabis
Dean Smith, 31, whose address was given as Crossbill Place in Lisburn, appeared before the city’s magistrates’ court charged with failing to wear a seatbelt. He was also charged with possession of a Class B drug, namely cannabis.
The court heard that on March 18, 2025 at 12.50pm, police officers stopped a vehicle being driven by the defendant, noting that he was not wearing a seatbelt.
The officers attended the defendant’s home address and during a search of the property, found 9g of herbal cannabis in the kitchen cupboard.
A defence lawyer told the court: "He would say he is a very recreational user of cannabis and hasn’t touched it since this incident.”
For not wearing a seatbelt, District Judge Rosie Watters imposed a fine of £60 and three penalty points.
She imposed a fine of £200 for the possession of cannabis and the offender’s levy of £15.