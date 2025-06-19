Councillor to propose extending Belfast’s successful public bike hire scheme to Lisburn and Castlereagh

Lisburn North councillor Pat Catney has proposed expanding Belfast’s successful public bike hire scheme to neighbouring areas in Lisburn and Castlereagh.

Mr Catney will bring a motion to council calling for engagement with Belfast City Council to scope out opportunities for collaboration on the expansion of its bike scheme, which has been operating for nearly a decade.

The Belfast Bikes scheme launched in April 2015. There are currently over 50 Belfast Bikes docking stations and over 400 bikes linking up the city.

“Belfast’s public hire bike scheme has been a real success story, helping people get active, reduce their reliance on cars and enjoy a cleaner, greener way to get around,” said Mr Catney.

Lisburn Councillor Pat Catney is to propose extending the Belfast Bike scheme to Lisburn and Castlereagh. Pic credit: SDLP

"For many people in our district, especially those in areas that border Belfast, it makes perfect sense to explore how we can connect up to that network.

“Whether it’s students, commuters or families heading into the city or moving between our local neighbourhoods, active travel doesn’t stop at a council boundary.

"By working together, we can improve connectivity, promote healthier lifestyles and take practical steps toward our climate goals.

“My motion next week is about getting the conversation started with Belfast City Council and exploring what’s possible.

"If we’re serious about creating better transport options for people in our community, this is exactly the kind of forward-thinking initiative we should be taking.”

As a provider of the Belfast Bikes, Nextbike are currently also operating in 26 countries worldwide and in over 200 cities such as Warsaw, Berlin, Budapest.