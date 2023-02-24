A Lisburn man who is accused of murdering Natalie McNally in her Lurgan home last December has been returned to custody after the case against him was adjourned.

Appearing at Craigavon Magistrates’ Court via video link from Maghaberry Prison, Stephen McCullagh, (32), from Woodland Gardens, Lisburn, is charged with one count of murder.

Miss McNally, who was 15 weeks pregnant with a baby boy at the time of her death, was found stabbed at her home in Silverwood Green in December 2022.

Advertisement

Advertisement

-

Stephen McCullagh, of Woodland Gardens, Lisburn (pictured left) is accused of the murder of Lurgan woman Natalie McNally who was 15 weeks pregnant at the time of her killing.

-

Advertisement

Advertisement

McCullagh, who was previously arrested on December 19 but soon released after the PSNI ruled him out as a suspect, was arrested again on January 31, 2023.

The case was adjourned for a further four weeks and the defendant is due to appear via video link on Friday, March 24.