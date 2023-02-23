The senior police officer was shot a number of times at a leisure centre in Omagh last night. He has been taken to hospital and is in a critical but stable condition.
Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell most recently was in charge of the murder of Shane Whitla who was gunned down near Lord Lurgan Park on January 12 this year.
Three people have been charged in relation to that murder which is said to have links to the Organised Crime Gang known as The Firm.
DCI Caldwell was also initially involved in the investigation into the murder of Lurgan woman Natalie McNally. One has has been charged in relation to her murder.