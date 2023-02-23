The off-duty police officer, who was shot by masked men in Omagh last night, has been named by Assistant Chief Constable Mark McEwan as Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell who had been working recently on two murders in Lurgan, Co Armagh.

The senior police officer was shot a number of times at a leisure centre in Omagh last night. He has been taken to hospital and is in a critical but stable condition.

22nd December 2022 DCI John Caldwell pictured at todays press conference after the murder of 32 year old Natalie McNally in Lurgan. Mandatory Credit Presseye/Stephen Hamilton

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell most recently was in charge of the murder of Shane Whitla who was gunned down near Lord Lurgan Park on January 12 this year.

Three people have been charged in relation to that murder which is said to have links to the Organised Crime Gang known as The Firm.