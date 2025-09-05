Lisburn man threatened to get people to 'kick the baby out' of a three-month pregnant woman

A Lisburn man who sent threatening messages to a friend on Facebook has been given a six-month custodial sentence, which has been suspended for two years.

Nathan Kelly, 30, whose address was given as Hillview Gardens, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with sending a message which conveyed a threat of death or serious harm.

The court heard that on Monday, March 19, 2025 at 9.30am the injured party, who was three months pregnant at the time, received threatening messages through Facebook Messenger.

The defendant, who was friends with the inured party on Facebook, was said to have sent the messages “out of the blue”, with one message stating “I’ll get people to kick your baby out of you", and another stating he would “slit your throat”.

The defendant was interviewed by police and made no comment when questioned.

The court also heard that the defendant had become aggressive with staff at the probation service during an interview to compile a pre-sentence report for the court.

Defence said: “Probation had concerns about him being aggressive towards staff. He apologises for his behaviour and realises he overreacted. He accepts full responsibility.

“He realises that words used by him were inexcusable and were bound to cause the injured party alarm and distress.

"There has been no further contact between the defendant and the injured party. There have been no breaches of bail.”

District Judge Rosie Watters noted that the defendant had “a history of drug misuse”.

She continued: “His behaviour is shocking. My only options are a custodial sentence or a suspended custodial sentence.”

Addressing the defendant, Ms Watters said: “I think you got yourself all worked up and you were under the influence of some kind of substance. This definitely meets the custody threshold but I am persuaded, just about, to suspend the sentence.”

Ms Watters imposed a six month custodial sentence, which she suspended for two years. She also issued a restraining order for two years.

Ms Watters told the defendant: “ You are so close to going to prison. Regard yourself as very lucky. You get out of here and sort your life out.”