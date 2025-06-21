Lisburn man used bank card of woman with dementia to withdraw money to pay off drug debts

A former member of staff at a supported living facility in Lisburn has been given a suspended prison sentence after using a bank card belonging to a resident with dementia to withdraw money from an ATM to pay off drug debts.

Gerard Quinn, 42, whose address was given as Belsize Gardens in Lisburn, appeared before the city’s magistrates court and pleaded guilty to two counts of fraud by false representation, two counts of attempted fraud by false representation, and two counts of aiding and abetting fraud by false representation.

The court heard that on January 16, 2023 police received a report of the fraudulent use of a bank card.

The person making the report stated that his mother, who is a resident with dementia in St Paul’s Court in Lisburn, had lost her bank card and that various attempts had subsequently been made to withdraw money from ATMs and make purchases in shops in Belfast.

Suspended prison sentence for Lisburn man who used a bank card belonging to a woman with dementia to pay off drug debts. Pic credit: Google

It was stated that over £250 in cash was withdrawn from the victim’s bank account and that it was then used at several stores in Belfast city centre.

CCTV in Belfast showed a male matching the defendant’s description using the card before making off in a car.

The car was traced by the police and the defendant admitted using the card before giving it to another person.

He stated that he found the card in the car park of St Paul’s Court in Lisburn and that the PIN number was attached to the back of the card.

Defence told the court that the defendant worked in administration in St Paul’s Court and that when he found out who the owner of the card was he immediately resigned his position and removed himself from the nursing register.

Defence continued: “He is exceptionally remorseful. He makes no excuses.

"He was struggling with addiction issues. He took money out to pay off drug debts.

"He made the exceptionally wrong decision and it cost him his career. He has sought help and has sorted himself out. He is holding down a full time job.

"He has a relatively clear record.”

District Judge Rosie Watters expressed concern about the seriousness of the case.

She said: “This is a potential breach of trust case and there is a casualness about it.

"It must have been obvious to him that the card belonged to one of the residents. This woman has dementia. You would think if he found the card and knew her he would give it back to her.

"It looks much more serious to me than finding a stranger’s bank card.”

Sentencing the defendant to five months in prison on each of the charges, which she suspended for three years, Ms Watters said: “As far as I’m concerned this is a serious case as you were definitely in a position of authority and you abused it in the sense that you should have returned that card immediately.

"You are so close to going to prison today.”

Ms Watters also ordered the defendant to pay £250 in compensation to the victim.