Lisburn man was found with drugs after appearing in court earlier on the same day

A Lisburn man has been sentenced to seven months in prison after being charged with possession of drugs.

Thomas Bassett, 40, whose address was given as Glenmore Drive, appeared before the city’s magistrates’ court charged with possession of a Class B drug, namely cannabis.

The court heard that on October 18, 2024, three people were located by police outside a store in Lisburn.

It was reported that they appeared to be heavily intoxicated.

Lisburn courthouse. Pic credit: Google

The defendant, who was said to be irritable and emotional, was searched and a small amount of cannabis resin was found in his possession. The court was told the amount of cannabis was around 3g.

Due to injuries to his eye, head, and cheek, the defendant was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

On October 30, police carried out a notebook interview with the defendant, who made full admission to possession of the drugs.

District Judge Rosie Watters commented that: “He was in court that day and got a suspended sentence. Did he go out and celebrate? I have no sympathy for him.”

A defence lawyer told the court: “He said he had a blackout. It is not a massive amount of cannabis. His record is not the worst in the world.”

The district judge imposed a custodial sentence of one month for possession drugs.

She also activated a six-month suspended sentence, bringing the total custodial sentence to seven months.

Ms Watters also imposed a £25 offender’s levy and issued an order for the destruction of the drugs.

The defence was granted leave to appeal the sentence and the defendant was released on his own bail of £500.