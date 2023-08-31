Register
Lisburn man who preyed on vulnerable people to extract money from them has his sentence increased to nine months in prison

A Lisburn man had a sentence, which had been imposed on him for a number of offences including harassment, criminal damage, fraud by false representation, and engaging in aggressive commercial practice, increased from five months to nine months at Craigavon County Appeal Court.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 31st Aug 2023, 16:48 BST
Updated 31st Aug 2023, 16:49 BST

Darragh Claxton, 20, whose address was given as Nicholson Gardens in Lisburn had previously been handed a five month prison sentence by Lisburn Magistrates Court after pleading guilty to offences on dates between November 2021 and September 2022.

When he was sentenced at Lisburn Magistrate’s Court at the beginning of August, District Judge Rosie Watters said: "I think it is shocking. It is awful. He is taking advantage of people’s vulnerabilities.

“These are people who try to function independently and it is difficult enough for them without being targeted by someone like this.

Lisburn man has his sentence increased during an appeal at Craigavon County Appeal Court. Pic credit: Tony HendronLisburn man has his sentence increased during an appeal at Craigavon County Appeal Court. Pic credit: Tony Hendron
“I think these are despicable offences and I don’t think anything other than an immediate custodial sentence reflects the seriousness.”

However at Craigavon County Appeal Court on Tuesday August 29, the sentence for the offence of criminal damage was increased from five months to nine months, with the sentences for all offences to be served concurrently.

Chief Inspector Moore said: “Darragh Claxton took advantage of these victims by canvassing for work in a pressurised manner, and in some cases demanding money or payment, then failing to carry out or complete the work, and keeping the money.

“He chose a callous disregard for those he chose to defraud, knowing that they were vulnerable.

“I hope that this sentencing sends out a clear message to anyone who thinks they can get away with this type of crime.

"We will continue to work tirelessly to bring offenders before the courts, so that the victims receive the justice they deserve.

“I’m asking you to please take the time to talk to any friends or family members who may be older or vulnerable.

"Please ask them to be mindful of anyone who calls to their door and tries to pressurise them into purchasing goods or services.

“Report any activity that raises your suspicions to police immediately.

"Your support can help to deter criminals and reduce crime in your area.

"Call us on the non-emergency number 101.”