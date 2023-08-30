Register
BREAKING
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75

A visit to Blackberry Farm in Stoneyford is a blooming fantastic idea for a day out

Blackberry Farm has been running as a mobile farm for ten years, but this year they have opened their gates to the public, to raise money for the development of their Care Farm and various other charities.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 30th Aug 2023, 12:15 BST
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 12:15 BST

The mobile farm visits groups such as schools, residential homes, nurseries, parties and special needs groups, with a collection of animals such as goats, chickens, lambs, and alpacas.

This year the farm has opened its gates at Stoneyford to the public with a new added attraction, which people can enjoy and take a sample of to their own home.

During May three acres of the Care Farm were planted with sunflower seeds by the volunteer team at the farm.

Most Popular
    Blackberry Farm has opened its sunflower field to the public. Pic credit: Blackberry FarmBlackberry Farm has opened its sunflower field to the public. Pic credit: Blackberry Farm
    Blackberry Farm has opened its sunflower field to the public. Pic credit: Blackberry Farm

    Speaking after the opening of the sunflower field on August 25, owner Claire Mulholland said: "The farm will be open to the public until the sunflowers stop blooming.

    “This is something that I have wanted to do for a long time and I am delighted to finally have the chance to offer something different to people.

    Read More
    High Rise Lisburn has been shortlisted for major award

    “I think this may be the only sunflower field in the Lisburn area. The field is there for everyone to enjoy and unwind at, alongside the animals from the petting farm.

    You can take home a bunch of sunflowers to remind you of your visit to Blackberry Farm. Pic credit: Blackberry FarmYou can take home a bunch of sunflowers to remind you of your visit to Blackberry Farm. Pic credit: Blackberry Farm
    You can take home a bunch of sunflowers to remind you of your visit to Blackberry Farm. Pic credit: Blackberry Farm

    “I feel it is a wonderful collection of sensory activities, from animals to beautiful fields of bright coloured flowers that you can walk through and enjoy."

    Entry to the farm costs £5 for everyone, while children under three-years-of-age go free. Alongside the entry you can pick a few sunflowers, which will cost £1 per stalk.

    To arrange a mobile farm visit you can contact the farm by emailing [email protected].

    Related topics:Lisburn