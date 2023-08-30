A visit to Blackberry Farm in Stoneyford is a blooming fantastic idea for a day out

Blackberry Farm has been running as a mobile farm for ten years, but this year they have opened their gates to the public, to raise money for the development of their Care Farm and various other charities.

The mobile farm visits groups such as schools, residential homes, nurseries, parties and special needs groups, with a collection of animals such as goats, chickens, lambs, and alpacas.

This year the farm has opened its gates at Stoneyford to the public with a new added attraction, which people can enjoy and take a sample of to their own home.

During May three acres of the Care Farm were planted with sunflower seeds by the volunteer team at the farm.

Blackberry Farm has opened its sunflower field to the public. Pic credit: Blackberry Farm

Speaking after the opening of the sunflower field on August 25, owner Claire Mulholland said: "The farm will be open to the public until the sunflowers stop blooming.

“This is something that I have wanted to do for a long time and I am delighted to finally have the chance to offer something different to people.

“I think this may be the only sunflower field in the Lisburn area. The field is there for everyone to enjoy and unwind at, alongside the animals from the petting farm.

You can take home a bunch of sunflowers to remind you of your visit to Blackberry Farm. Pic credit: Blackberry Farm

“I feel it is a wonderful collection of sensory activities, from animals to beautiful fields of bright coloured flowers that you can walk through and enjoy."

Entry to the farm costs £5 for everyone, while children under three-years-of-age go free. Alongside the entry you can pick a few sunflowers, which will cost £1 per stalk.