Lisburn man who rode scrambler-type motorbike while disqualified refused to cooperate with police, court hears

A Lisburn man has been sentenced to five months in prison and banned from driving for five years.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Graham Ryan Wilson, 35, whose address was given as Young Street in Lisburn, appeared before the city’s magistrates’ ourt charged with using a motor vehicle without insurance, driving whilst disqualified, resisting police, and failing to provide a specimen.

The court heard that on Tuesday, March 25, 2025 at 1.30am, police on patrol in the Old Warren area of Lisburn observed the defendant riding a scrambler-type motorbike in Warren Park and Warren Gardens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The police activated the lights on their vehicle, however the defendant was said to have moved back and forth in an attempt to evade the police.

Lisburn courthouse.. Pic credit: Google

He then fell, with the bike landing on top of him, before he got up and tried to kickstart it again.

He was detained by the police, who noted a smell of intoxicating liquor, that the defendant was unsteady on his feet and was slurring his words.

It was reported that Wilson began to struggle with the police and that extra police resources had to be tasked to the scene as he continued to resist the officers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During interview the defendant admitted to being a disqualified driver and not having insurance, however he refused to engage in the evidential drink driving procedure.

A defence lawyer told the court the defendant was in breach of a suspended sentence.

She continued: “He simply wasn’t in the right frame of mind at the time. He has struggled with his mental health for a number of years.

He was previously medicated for his mental health in the past although that has stopped. He does intend to reach out to his GP.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He has had issues with alcohol in the past but has reduced his alcohol intake. Alcohol did play a significant role in this offence. He is concerned about returning to custody.”

District Judge Rosie Watters imposed a sentence of five months in prison on each of the charges before the court.

She also disqualified the defendant from driving for five years and imposed an offender’s levy of £25.

Ms Watters granted the defendant leave to appeal the sentence, but refused to release him from prison pending the appeal.