Lisburn man who was 'significantly intoxicated' is banned from the roads for three years following crash

A Lisburn man has been fined and banned from the roads after pleading guilty to a number of driving offences following a traffic collision.

Christopher Gary George Nesbitt, 34, whose address was given as Woodbrook Avenue, appeared before the city’s magistrates’ court charged with dangerous driving, driving whilst unfit, failing to provide a specimen, using a motor vehicle without insurance, being an unaccompanied L driver, and failing to display L plates.

The court heard that on September 7, 2024, police attended a road traffic collision on the Brokerstown Road in Lisburn.

On arrival, the police observed a red Peugeot 307 resting on its side in a ditch.

Lisburn courthouse. Pic credit: Google

Several members of the public identified a male with shaved head and wearing a football shirt as the driver of the vehicle. One member of the public helped to remove the driver from the vehicle following the crash.

The defendant was identified as the driver. A roadside breath test gave a reading of 115 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath, the legal limit being 35 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath. However, the defendant refused to give an evidential test following his arrest.

Checks showed the defendant had no insurance for the car, was an unaccompanied provisional driver, and that no L plates were displayed on the vehicle.

A defence lawyer told the court it had been a “catalogue of very stupid decisions.”

He continued: “He bought a car for cheap that must not have been in decent condition, but he didn’t have the relevant documents to drive.

"He then drinks and drives. He was significantly intoxicated.

"Thankfully no one was injured as a result of any of this. This is a man who shouldn’t have been on the road and knows he is going to be off the road for a considerable period of time.”

Deputy District Judge Sean O’Hare said: “The defendant is extremely lucky the charges aren’t more serious. It is a series of choices the defendant made and the consequences could have been much more severe.”

On the charge of dangerous driving, Mr O’Hare disqualified the defendant from driving for three years and imposed a fine of £100.

On the charge of no insurance, Mr O’Hare also imposed a three year driving ban and a fine of £200.

For being an unaccompanied L driver, Mr O’Hare disqualified the defendant for one month and imposed a fine of £100.

On the charge of not displaying L plates, Mr O’Hare disqualified the defendant from driving for one month and imposed a fine of £100.

On the charge of driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs, Mr O’Hare disqualified the defendant from driving for three years and imposed a fine of £100.

On the charge of failing to provide a specimen, Mr O’Hare disqualified the defendant from driving for three years and imposed a fine of £100.

In total the defendant was banned from driving for three years and fined £700. He was allowed 20 weeks to pay the fines.

Following sentencing, Mr O’Hare warned the defendant: “If your driving continues in the same way, you are just going to be putting yourself in custody.”