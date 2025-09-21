Lisburn: masked gang leave female 'badly shaken' after 'forcing entry and ransacking' house

By Valerie Martin
Published 21st Sep 2025, 12:38 BST
A female was left ‘badly shaken’ after an aggravated burglary in Lisburn, police have said.

It was reported that a masked gang, one of whom was armed with a hammer, broke into a property on Saturday evening.

Detectives are appealing for anyone who has information on the incident to come forward.

Detective Inspector Lenaghan said: “It was reported that shortly after 8pm on Saturday evening, three masked men, one armed with a hammer, had forced entry to a house in The Paddock area.

Detectives in Lisburn are appealing for information following the report of an aggravated burglary on Saturday, September 20. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).placeholder image
"One of the men held the female occupant in a room, while the others ransacked the property.

"Nothing is believed to have been taken from the house at this time and the occupant was thankfully not injured. She was however left badly shaken from her ordeal.

"I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area or anyone with CCTV, dash-cam or other footage that could assist with our enquiries, to contact detectives in Lisburn on 101, quoting reference 1791 20/09/25.”

