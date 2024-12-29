Lisburn motorist collided with oncoming vehicle, court hears
Alison Blair, 50, whose address was given as Palmer Avenue in Lisburn, appeared before the city’s magistrates’ court on Thursday, December 19, 2024 charged with driving without due care and attention.
The court heard that on Wednesday, June 19, 2024 at approximately 8pm, police responded to a road traffic collision on the Whitla Road in Lisburn.
It was alleged that the defendant moved into the oncoming lane and collided with a vehicle travelling in the opposite direction.
Defence told the court the defendant “accepts her driving did fall below that of a careful driver”.
He continued: “It is a fairly tight road. There is no white line where this accident occurred. She thinks she took her eye off the road. She is distressed at having to be in court.”
Deputy District Judge Sean O’Hare endorsed the defendant’s driving licence with three penalty points and imposed a fine of £175.