Lisburn motorist collided with oncoming vehicle, court hears

By Lisburn Court Reporter
Published 29th Dec 2024, 06:00 GMT
A Lisburn woman has been given penalty points and fined following a road traffic collision.

Alison Blair, 50, whose address was given as Palmer Avenue in Lisburn, appeared before the city’s magistrates’ court on Thursday, December 19, 2024 charged with driving without due care and attention.

The court heard that on Wednesday, June 19, 2024 at approximately 8pm, police responded to a road traffic collision on the Whitla Road in Lisburn.

It was alleged that the defendant moved into the oncoming lane and collided with a vehicle travelling in the opposite direction.

Lisburn courthouse. Pic credit: GoogleLisburn courthouse. Pic credit: Google
Defence told the court the defendant “accepts her driving did fall below that of a careful driver”.

He continued: “It is a fairly tight road. There is no white line where this accident occurred. She thinks she took her eye off the road. She is distressed at having to be in court.”

Deputy District Judge Sean O’Hare endorsed the defendant’s driving licence with three penalty points and imposed a fine of £175.

