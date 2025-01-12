Lisburn motorist 'thought he was ok to drive' after drinking, court hears

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Lisburn motorist has been disqualified for a year after being found to be driving under the influence of alcohol.

Callum Ritchie Taylor, 27, whose address was given as Tullyvar Park, appeared before the city’s magistrates’ court charged with driving with excess alcohol in breath.

The court heard that on November 17, 2024 at 12.10am, police were conducting a vehicle checkpoint at The Cutts in Dunmurry.

The defendant, who was driving at the time, was stopped by the police and asked to provide a specimen of breath.

Lisburn courthouse. Pic credit: Google

The reading was 73 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath, the legal limit being 35 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.

The defendant was then arrested and conveyed to Musgrave Custody Suite, where a second breath test gave an evidential reading of 66 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.

The court was told that the defendant had no previous record.

A defence lawyer said the defendant was a keen water polo player.

He continued: “He was at a committee meeting for his water polo club and made the foolish decision to drink alcohol. He thought he was ok to drive.

"He has never been in trouble before and he has had this hanging over his head since his arrest, which is a punishment in itself. The loss of his licence will have an impact on his life, particularly his employment.”

District Judge Rosie Watters imposed a fine of £250, as well as an offender’s levy of £15.

Ms Watters disqualified the defendant for driving for 12 months, which will be reduced to nine months on completion of a drink driving course.