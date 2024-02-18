Lisburn pensioner left 'shaken' after being threatened by five masked intruders

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police said the men searched through the house before leaving without taking anything.

Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following the burglary.

Detective Sergeant Westbury said: “Police received a report shortly before 11.30pm on Saturday, February 17 that between 10pm and 10.30pm on the same evening, five masked men entered a house in the Saintfield Road area.

Saintfield Road, Lisburn. Picture: Google

"A man, aged in his 70s, who was inside the house at the time, was threatened by the suspects, who were all wearing black clothing, balaclavas and long black gloves.

"The men rummaged through a number of rooms in the house and the rest of the property outside. They left on foot without taking anything.

"Although the victim was not physically injured, he was left extremely shaken by what happened.

"We would appeal to anyone who was in the Saintfield Road area on Saturday between 10pm and 10.30pm and noticed anything suspicious, or out of the ordinary, to make contact with police on 101, quoting reference 1900 17/02/24.

"We would also be especially keen to hear from anyone who may have dashccam, CCTV or mobile footage of the areas during these times that we could review.”