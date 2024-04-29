Lisburn PSNI arrest man following series of overnight attempted burglaries
Police said ‘significant’ resources including the Air Support unit were involved in the operation.
The incidents were reported to have taken place late on Sunday, April 28 and into the early hours of Monday.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “We received multiple reports that two men were trying vehicle doors and trying to enter homes in several residential developments in the Knockmore Road area.
"Significant police resources, including colleagues from Air Support Unit, were deployed to the area and a short time later a man, aged 23 years, was arrested on suspicion of burglary and tampering with a motor vehicle. He remains in custody at this time.
"Our enquiries are ongoing, and we would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the Ayrshire, Brokerstown, The Brambles and Woodland areas to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1 of 29/04/24.
"We would also ask that anyone who has CCTV or a doorbell camera check their footage, particularly between 10.45pm and midnight.
"Lisburn and Castlereagh district officers would like to thank the local community for their vigilance. If you have any concerns around home or vehicle security, please contact police on 101.”